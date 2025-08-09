Braves' Nacho Alvarez: Idle for nightcap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Miami.
After striking out in all four of his trips to the plate during Game 1, Alvarez will remain on the bench for the final half of Saturday's festivities. Luke Williams will get the nod to start at third base instead and bat eighth.
