Alvarez is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though Alvarez is being brought up from the minors to help replace the injured Ozzie Albies (wrist) -- who is expected to miss approximately eight weeks -- he'll face competition for reps at the keystone from Zack Short and Whit Merrifield, the latter of whom agreed to a one-year, major-league deal with Atlanta on Monday. Merrifield's longer track record of success in the big leagues might afford him the first chance to serve as Albies' primary replacement, but Merrifield struggled to a .572 OPS in 174 plate appearances with the Phillies this season before being released and will presumably have a short leash. Alvarez, meanwhile, lacks prior MLB experience but has impressed between stops at Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi this season, slashing .293/.401/.417 with seven home runs and 21 stolen bases over 334 plate appearances. The 21-year-old has played only shortstop and third base during his minor-league career, but Bowman suggests that Alvarez's athleticism and instincts should allow him to make a quick transition to second base.