Atlanta optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

The 22-year-old has been up in the big leagues for the past couple weeks but will head back to Gwinnett due to Austin Riley (abdomen) returning from the injured list Friday. Alvarez received regular playing time at third base while Riley was out and went 6-for-30 (.200 average) with a double, two runs and nine strikeouts in eight games.