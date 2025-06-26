Alvarez departed Thursday's game at Triple-A Gwinnett with an oblique strain, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The severity of the strain has not been revealed, but he is surely headed to the 7-day injured list. Alvarez began this season on the major-league IL with a wrist injury before being activated and optioned earlier this month. Heading into action Thursday, Alvarez has slashed .379/.561/.552 with one homer and a 4:9 K:BB in nine games with Gwinnett.