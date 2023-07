Anderson retired the only batter he faced to record his 14th hold of the season in Monday's win over the Guardians.

After A.J. Minter bailed out Bryce Elder in the seventh inning, Anderson returned the favor for Minter in the eighth, getting Myles Straw to ground out to Matt Olson with runners on first and second and two outs. Anderson is tied for 10th in the majors in holds, and he sits just two shy of the career-high 16 he notched between the Marlins and Rays in 2019.