Anderson (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Anderson, who has been on the injured list since mid-July with a strained right shoulder, will likely make two or three appearances with Gwinnett before its season comes to an end Sunday. After that, Atlanta will have to decide whether or not to make room on the 28-man active roster for Anderson during the final week of the season, in what could serve as an audition for a spot on the big club's postseason roster. Anderson gathered four wins, one save and 15 holds while pitching to a 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB in 35.1 innings before landing on the shelf.