Anderson (shoulder) has begun throwing off a mound, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Anderson has been on the shelf since mid-July with a right shoulder strain but appears to be making nice progress. The expectation is that he should be ready for a rehab assignment the week of Sept. 11, setting him up for a late-season return if all goes well. Anderson has pitched well when healthy, holding a 3.06 ERA and 36:9 K:BB over 35.1 relief innings.