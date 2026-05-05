Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Atlanta reinstated Iglesias (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Atlanta could wait until Wednesday to activate Iglesias, but he'll instead rejoin the big club after spending the 15-day minimum on the shelf. The veteran right-hander will reclaim the closer job from Robert Suarez, who should return to a setup role after recording three saves in Iglesias' absence.

More News