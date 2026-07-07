Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Blows first save of 2026

Iglesias blew the save in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mets. He allowed three runs on three hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning.

Iglesias entered with a one-run cushion in the ninth inning but was unable to secure the victory, surrendering a three-run homer to Juan Soto. Atlanta tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, but New York ultimately prevailed in 10 frames. Monday marked Iglesias' first blown save of the season after he entered the contest a perfect 17-for-17 in save opportunities. The right-hander now owns a 2.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB across 30.1 innings in 2026.