Iglesias (5-4) blew the save, but picked up the win Tuesday against the Phillies. He allowed one run on three hits over one inning. He notched one strikeout.

The 33-year-old closer couldn't preserve Atlanta's one-run, ninth-inning lead, immediately surrendering a game-tying solo homer to Trea Turner. Iglesias then allowed back-to-back singles before inducing a swinging strikeout and a ground-ball double play to escape the inning. The veteran righty was later credited with the win when Atlanta's offense scored the decisive run in the 10th. After successfully converting 20 consecutive save opportunities between June 20 and Sept. 10, Iglesias has now blown a save and earned a win on back-to-back days. He is now 29-for-33 in save chances this season with a 3.29 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 49.2 innings.