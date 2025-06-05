Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save, takes loss Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Iglesias (3-5) blew the save and took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. He did not record a strikeout.
Iglesias entered with a 10-7 lead and a runner on first with one out but was unable to close things out, departing with an 11-10 deficit. He's now allowed runs in seven of his past 10 appearances and holds a disappointing 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and 25:6 K:BB across 24 innings. While there's been no indication the 35-year-old is in danger of losing the closer role, he's just 8-for-12 in save chances as Atlanta continues to slide in the National League East standings.
