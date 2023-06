Iglesias (2-2) picked up the win in Thursday's 13-10 extra-inning victory over the Mets, striking out two in a perfect 10th inning.

Atlanta was down 10-7 after six frames but a late-inning comeback put the team's closer on the mound in the 10th, and the pitcher of record when Ozzie Albies launched a walk-off shot. Iglesias hasn't allowed an earned run since May 14, and since making his belated season debut the 33-year-old righty sports a 2.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 13.2 innings.