Iglesias pitched a clean inning with no strikeouts to earn the save in Monday's 10-7 win at Kansas City.

The 35-year-old threw just seven pitches, all of which were strikes, after relieving Rafael Montero, who conceded three runs on two hits and two walks to open the ninth frame. Iglesias has now picked up the last three Atlanta saves but will be a part of trade talks this week because he's on an expiring contract. The veteran reliever sports a 4.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB in 41.2 total innings while going 12-for-17 on save chances.