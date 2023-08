Iglesias earned a save against the Yankees on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Iglesias needed just 10 pitches to set the side down in order in the ninth frame, with a strikeout of Aaron Judge among the three outs he recorded. The veteran closer extended his streak of scoreless outings to 10, and he's picked up seven saves while posting a 15:2 K:BB over 10 innings during that span.