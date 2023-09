Iglesias struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Iglesias has earned three saves over his last five outings while allowing one run in five innings in that span. He's settled down again after a shaky early half of September. The closer is up to 32 saves in 36 chances while maintaining a 2.80 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 67:15 K:BB through 54.2 innings this season.