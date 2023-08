Iglesias picked up the save Saturday against the Giants. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Iglesias turned in his third consecutive perfect appearance, forcing Johan Camargo to ground out before fanning Thairo Estrada and Casey Schmitt. The outing extended his scoreless inning streak to 12 frames, a stretch that dates back to July 20. During that timeframe, Iglesias has surrendered just five hits and three walks while punching out 19 batters.