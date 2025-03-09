Iglesias gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Atlanta's closer has been sharp in camp, posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB in his three innings so far. Iglesias has produced 67 saves along with a 2.30 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 9.79 K/9 over the last two seasons, and the 35-year-old is entrenched in his ninth-inning role heading into Opening Day.