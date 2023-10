Iglesias picked up the save Saturday against the Nationals. He allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Iglesias converted on his third save of the last four days, holding the Nationals scoreless in the ninth while fanning a batter. After blowing a pair of saves early in September, Iglesias has logged a save in each of his last four chances. With one day left in the regular season, Iglesias ranks eighth in saves with a 2.75 ERA across 58 appearances (55.2 innings).