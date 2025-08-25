Iglesias earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Mets, allowing one run on three hits in the ninth inning. He did not record a walk or strikeout.

Iglesias was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth and held on despite giving up three straight one-out singles. It marked the first time veteran closer allowed a run 14 outings, and he's now converted 11 straight save chances dating back to July 28. On the year, he's 22-for-27 in save opportunities with a 3.95 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 58:10 K:BB across 54.2 innings.