Iglesias (1-2) took the loss Tuesday versus Oakland, allowing an unearned run on three walks with one strikeout in one-third of an inning.

Iglesias' control abandoned him as he tried to keep the game tied at 1-1 -- he threw just seven of 21 pitches for strikes. He walked three of the first four batters he faced before a fielder's choice knocked in the decisive run. After a couple of stumbles in mid-May, Iglesias had posted five straight scoreless innings before Tuesday. The closer has a 4.15 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 11:5 K:BB and four saves in five opportunities through 8.2 innings this season.