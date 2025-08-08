Iglesias earned the save Thursday against the Marlins, working a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Called on to protect a two-run lead, Iglesias shut down the top of the Marlins order with ease. Over his last eight appearances, the veteran right-hander now posts a 1.13 ERA while allowing just five total baserunners. He's up to 15 saves on the season and should remain locked into the high leverage role after Atlanta refrained from move him at the deadline.