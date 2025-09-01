Iglesias struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Iglesias had a fantastic August, allowing one run while posting a 13:0 K:BB across 13 innings. He picked up 10 saves this month and is up to 23 on the year. While he's had some rough patches, as seen in his 3.81 ERA over 56.2 innings, he's also sporting a stingy 1.02 WHIP and 61:10 K:BB, which suggests his missteps have largely been bad luck rather than a deterioration of skill.