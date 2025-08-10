Iglesias earned a save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Iglesias was asked to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning of the nightcap. He needed just 11 pitches to do so, with the vast majority of those coming on a nine-pitch battle with Otto Lopez that ended in a game-finishing strikeout. Iglesias has looked like his old self of late, converting five consecutive save opportunities across his past seven outings and racking up a 7:0 K:BB while tossing seven scoreless innings during that span.