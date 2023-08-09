Iglesias gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 21st save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Pirates.

The right-hander didn't look like he would be needed Tuesday, but a three-run rally by Atlanta in the top of the ninth inning set Iglesias up for a save chance, and he didn't let it slip. He's converted 12 straight opportunities, and the 33-year-old closer has a 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB over 19 innings since his last blown save June 12.