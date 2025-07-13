Iglesias earned a save against the Cardinals on Saturday, striking out one batter over one perfect inning.

Iglesias was tasked with preserving a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he did so with ease, retiring all three batters he faced on 11 pitches. After a rough first two-plus months of the campaign -- Iglesias held a 6.75 ERA as recently as June 5 -- the veteran reliever has rebounded with 14 straight scoreless outings, during which he's posted a 17:1 K:BB across 12.2 frames. At one point it seemed Atlanta could be moving on from Iglesias as closer, but the right-hander has a save each of the past two days and appears to be back in control of the ninth-inning role.