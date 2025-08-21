Iglesias struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 21st save of the season in a 1-0 win over the White Sox.

All eight of Iglesias' pitches found the strike zone in a ruthless performance from the veteran closer. The right-hander held a 6.75 ERA as late as June 5, but since then Iglesias has been one of the best late-inning arms in baseball, posting a 1.52 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 33:4 K:BB over his last 29.2 innings while converting 13 of 14 save chances.