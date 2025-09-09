Iglesias picked up the save in Monday's 4-1 win over the Cubs, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

Iglesias submitted his 25th save of the year in his fifth consecutive scoreless outing. The veteran right-hander has rewarded patient fantasy managers while experiencing quite the turnaround from an awful start to the season, which saw him post a 6.75 ERA as of June 5. Iglesias has a 1.51 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 39:6 K:BB over his last 37 appearances to boost his ERA to 3.62 for the campaign.