Iglesias picked up the save Tuesday against the Cubs. He allowed one hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Iglesias worked around Cody Bellinger's one-out single, striking out Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson to close out a one-run victory. The 33-year-old Iglesias had a shaky start to the month, allowing seven runs (four earned) while blowing a pair of saves in his prior eight appearances. Still, he's had a solid campaign overall, as Iglesias improved to 31-for-35 in save chances with a 2.85 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 66 strikeouts over 53.2 innings.