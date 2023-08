Iglesias gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 25th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Mets.

It wasn't the sharpest appearance from the right-hander, but Iglesias got Francisco Alvarez to hit into a double play after he put the first two batters of the inning aboard. The veteran closer hasn't blown a save since June 12, converting 16 straight and posting a 2.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB over his last 25 innings.