Iglesias earned his 29th save with a scoreless ninth inning during Sunday's 5-2 win against the Pirates. He allowed one hit and did not strike out or walk any batters.

The veteran right-hander has converted his last 20 save opportunities dating back to June 20, and he has a 2.10 ERA and 37:9 K:BB across 30 innings during that span. Overall Iglesias ranks 11th in the league in saves despite missing the first month of the season with a shoulder strain, and he's blown only two chances all year.