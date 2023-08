Iglesias picked up the save in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Rockies. He struck out one over a perfect inning.

Iglesias hasn't allowed a run since July 18, a streak that spans 15 appearances and includes 10 saves. He managed to retire the side for a perfect inning Tuesday and advanced to 13th in MLB in saves with 26. Through 45 appearances (42.2 innings), Iglesias owns a 2.74 ERA to pair with a 56:11 K:BB.