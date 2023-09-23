Iglesias picked up the save Friday against the Nationals. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

After striking out Joey Meneses to start the ninth inning, Iglesias then yielded consecutive singles to Dominic Smith and Keibert Ruiz. Thankfully the Atlanta closer was able to stem the tide, striking out Luis Garcia and inducing an Ildemaro Vargas grounder to finish off the game. Iglesias has reached the 30-save milestone for the fourth time in his career (previously achieved in 2018, 2019 and 2021).