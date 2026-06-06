Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Remains perfect in save chances

Iglesias notched a save in Friday's win over the Pirates. He tossed a scoreless ninth inning while allowing a hit and a walk, striking out one.

Iglesias has been one of the best closers in the majors this season and has gone 12-for-12 in save chances thus far. This time, he needed 19 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job done while holding a three-run lead, though he did allow two hitters to get on base. Iglesias has given up just two runs all season long, posting a 0.92 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 19.2 innings in 19 outings in 2026.