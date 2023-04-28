Iglesias (shoulder) struck out one over a perfect inning in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Iglesias threw eight of 12 pitches for strikes in what looked to be a sharp showing on paper, although his velocity was down across the board, per Baseball Savant. It's not clear how many rehab appearances Atlanta will ask Iglesias to make, but the club will get their closer back soon. Whether Iglesias will be immediately thrown back into the ninth inning remains to be seen.