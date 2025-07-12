Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Scoreless streak continues in save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Iglesias secured the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals, allowing no baserunners in the ninth inning. He struck out one.
It's worth noting Dylan Lee may not have been unavailable after working the past two days and taking a blown save in Thursday's loss to the Athletics. That said, Iglesias is certainly turning a corner and pushing to regain his closer's role after posting a 6.75 ERA as of June 5. The veteran right-hander hasn't surrendered a run over his last 11.2 innings, during which he owns a 0.60 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB.
More News
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Turns in ninth save Tuesday•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Secures win•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Notches first hold of season•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Clean inning in lower-leverage spot•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Passed over for save chance•
-
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save, takes loss Thursday•