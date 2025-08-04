Iglesias gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to record his 14th save of the season in a win over the Reds.

Atlanta surprisingly didn't move Iglesias at the trade deadline despite an overheated market for late-inning relievers, and he's rewarded the team by collecting saves in back-to-back appearances since. The veteran right-hander has been scored upon only twice in his last 22 outings, posting a 2.18 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB through 20.2 innings over that stretch while converting six of seven save chances.