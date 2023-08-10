Iglesias gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 22nd save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Pirates.

The right-hander converted his 13th straight save chance as he continues to provide Atlanta with plenty of stability at the back of the bullpen. Iglesias has pitched three straight days, and A.J. Minter threw 15 pitches Wednesday in the eighth, so look for Kirby Yates or Joe Jimenez to handle the ninth in the series finale Thursday if there's a late lead to protect.