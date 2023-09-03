Iglesias allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Iglesias' 17-inning scoreless streak came to an end when Max Muncy generated a run on a sacrifice fly. It didn't stop Iglesias from locking down his 28th save of the year, including his 12th since the start of that scoreless streak. The Atlanta closer has a 2.56 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 59:13 K:BB through 45.2 innings this season while continuing to enjoy some of the best job security among closers in the majors.