Iglesias (4-5) struck out one batter in a scoreless inning and earned a win against the Mets on Tuesday.

Iglesias delivered a perfect 10th inning and earned a win after Atlanta walked it off in the bottom of the frame. He's turned in three scoreless innings since his last blown save June 5. He still owns a 6.00 ERA through 27 frames. Pierce Johnson and Dylan Lee each threw a scoreless frame in Tuesday's win.