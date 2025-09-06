Iglesias earned the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mariners, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The veteran closer was tasked with protecting a three-run lead and converted without issue, securing his 24th save of the season. Iglesias has been nearly untouchable of late, allowing just one run across his last 18 appearances while converting 13 straight save chances dating back to late July. During this dominant stretch, the right-hander has posted a 0.50 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and a 17:2 K:BB over 18 innings.