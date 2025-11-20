Iglesias signed a one-year, $16 million contract with Atlanta on Wednesday.

After posting a 3.21 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 67.1 innings and recording 29 saves in 2025, Iglesias will officially return for a fifth season in Atlanta. He figures to remain the team's primary closer in 2026, and although he got off to a rough start this year, his reliability shouldn't be much of a concern to fantasy managers, as he turned in a 1.96 ERA and 0.83 WHIP alongside a 51:12 K:BB after the beginning of June.