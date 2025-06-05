Iglesias gave up a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

The Atlanta closer was brought in for the top of the ninth with his team down 1-0, but Iglesias couldn't prevent an insurance run from crossing the plate -- something which loomed large when Atlanta scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the frame. Iglesias has been tagged for at least one run in seven of his last 10 appearances, posting a ghastly 7.71 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings over that stretch while converting two of three save chances. As yet, there's been no indication manager Brian Snitker is considering removing Iglesias from the closer role, but his strikeout rate on the season has swooned to a career-low 24.8 percent, and there's little sign of a turnaround in his recent performances.