Iglesias notched a save against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Iglesias entered in the bottom of the ninth with the daunting task of facing the top of Los Angeles' order while trying to protect a one-run lead. He was able to get Mookie Betts -- who homered twice in the game -- to fly out to deep right field before walking Freddie Freeman and giving up a hit to Will Smith. With the winning runs on base, Iglesias bounced back to retire Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez to finish off the victory. The veteran closer hasn't blow a save since June 12 against Detroit, and since that time he's gone 17-for-17 in save opportunities while posting a 1.86 ERA and 40:7 K:BB over 29 frames.