Iglesias secured the save in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Mets, allowing one hit and recording the final two outs. He struck out one.

Enyel De Los Santos was unable to slam the door on the Mets, which prompted manager Brian Snitker to turn to Iglesias for his ninth save of the season. It was Iglesias' first save opportunity since he gave up three runs during his June 5 outing, and Tuesday was his first converted save since May 16. It's possible Dylan Lee wasn't available out of Atlanta's bullpen after throwing 1.1 innings for a save Monday, but it was still an encouraging outing by Iglesias, who has now posted six straight scoreless appearances.