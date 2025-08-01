Iglesias earned the save in Thursday's 12-11 win over the Reds in 10 innings. He struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Iglesias was seen as a likely trade candidate, though he ultimately remained with Atlanta following Thursday's deadline. Brought in to protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning, Iglesias set the Reds down in order, locking down his 13th save in 18 chances this season. After a shaky start to the year, Iglesias has now held opponents scoreless in 19 of his last 21 appearances. His ERA sits at 4.74 with a 1.15 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB across 43.2 innings.