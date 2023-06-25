Iglesias allowed two hits and struck out one without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

Iglesias has allowed multiple hits in five of his last seven appearances, but he's emerged with three saves in four chances and one win in that span. It's a little more of a high-wire act than Atlanta fans and fantasy managers want to see, but he remains entrenched as the closer. Iglesias now has a 4.57 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 21.2 innings this season with 12 saves in 14 chances.