Lopez (7-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing no runs on two hits and three walks over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out six.

Lopez dominated once again with his sixth start of the season with five or more innings and zero runs allowed, tying him with Tarik Skubal for the most such appearances in MLB. Lopez lowered his ERA to an MLB-leading 1.71 in the process. It's tied for the fifth-lowest by an Atlanta player in his first 16 starts of a season since 1912 and the lowest since Tom Glavine in 2002. The 30-year-old is already up to 89.2 innings this season, which is his most since 2019, so his workload will be something to monitor in the second half of the season.