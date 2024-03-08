Lopez struck out four and walked one over three scoreless, no-hit innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

He didn't enter the game until the fifth inning, but Lopez still got to face a number of Boston regulars and counted Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida among his strikeout victims. The 30-year-old still appears to be in the lead for Atlanta's fifth starter job thanks to his 1.13 ERA and 7:2 K:BB through eight spring innings, but Bryce Elder got the start Thursday and also pitched well, fanning six batters in 3.1 frames. Given that Elder made 31 starts last season and Lopez hasn't thrown more than 66 innings in a season since 2021, this competition could come down to the wire.