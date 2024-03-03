Lopez has yielded just one run over his first five innings during Grapefruit League action as he bids for the fifth spot in Atlanta's rotation.

The word from Mark Bowman of MLB.com heading into camp was that Lopez might be in the pole position for the No. 5 spot and if anything he's enhanced his status so far. The righty was particularly effective Saturday versus the Blue Jays, spinning three scoreless frames with a 3:1 K:BB. Bryce Elder -- who is Lopez's chief competition for the fifth spot -- has permitted five runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batter through his first 4.1 innings during Grapefruit League play.