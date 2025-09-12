Lopez (shoulder) threw 20 pitches off the mound Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Lopez will throw five more bullpen sessions over the next couple weeks, and the plan is for the right-hander to face live hitters Sept. 30. Lopez will obviously miss the remainder of the 2025 season if that's the plan, but it sounds like he should be close to fully recovered by spring training next year. While Lopez has said he wants to remain a starter, he now says he'd be open to a return to the bullpen, according to Bowman.